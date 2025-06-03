LG Sinha chairs preparatory meeting ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Katra

Ahead of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Inaugurate Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge and opening of Vande Bharat train service connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari, on 06th June 2025, a preparatory meeting of Senior Administrative and Police Officials was chaired by the Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Srinagar, Raj Bhawan.

The meeting was attended by Shri Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Shri Nalin Prabhat, DGP J&K; Shri Anand Jain, ADGP Armed; Shri Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Shri Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; Shri Vivek Gupta, IGP Railways; Shri M. Suleman Choudhary, IGP Traffic; Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Reasi and Udhampur and senior officials of civil and police administration.

The Lieutenant Governor discussed various aspects of preparations and appealed to the people to participate in large numbers and make the launch event a memorable one.

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, a 272-km mega project is India’s most ambitious project connecting Kashmir valley with Kanyakumari. The Rail Link will ensure Year-round connectivity to the Valley.

Hon’ble Prime Minister will dedicate Chenab bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, to the nation. This engineering marvel is the highest railway arch bridge in the world at 359 meters. It is a symbol of resurgent India on the path to become a developed country by 2047.