Jammu and Kashmir News

LG Sinha Chairs Meeting to Review Final Preparations for SANJY 2025

LG directs for widespread publicity of Traffic Advisory so that common man is not inconvenienced

SRINAGAR, JULY 01: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level meeting with the senior officers and reviewed the final preparations for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Shri Atal Dulloo; Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department Shri Shaleen Kabra; DGP Shri Nalin Prabhat; Special Director General (Coordination), PHQ, Shri S.J.M Gillani; Principal Secretary Home Shri Chandraker Bharti; Principal Secretary, Finance Shri Santosh D Vaidya; ADGP CID Shri Nitish Kumar; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO SASB Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari and senior officials of SASB, Police and Civil Administration.

The Lieutenant Governor took a comprehensive review of the traffic & security management and all the arrangements in place by the stakeholder departments for the smooth, safe and hassle-free holy pilgrimage.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the officials for widespread publicity of Traffic Advisory so that common man is not inconvenienced. District Administrations, SSPs, Traffic Police and Stakeholder departments should work in close coordination to ensure movement of pilgrims in designated convoys and smooth implementation of the traffic plan, he said.

He further directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure that Lodgement centres and sanitation units are in good condition.

