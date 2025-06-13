LG Sinha chairs high-level security review meeting for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra

The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the security arrangements for the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The meeting was attended by Shri Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Shri Nalin Prabhat, DGP J&K; Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava, GoC 15 Corps; Shri S.J.M Gillani, Special Director General (Coordination), PHQ; Shri Pankaj Thakur, Joint Director IB; Shri Nitish Kumar, ADGP CID J&K; Shri Rajesh Kumar, ADG CRPF; Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, CEO SABS and Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Shri Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Shri Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Shri VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Shri Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; senior officials of Police, Army, CAPFs and Intelligence Agencies.

The Lieutenant Governor took a comprehensive review of the security apparatus and measures deployed by the security agencies to ensure safety of the pilgrims.

He directed for seamless coordination among the Civil Administration, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, J&K Police, Army, Security Forces, and all the other crucial stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and successful holy pilgrimage.

The Lieutenant Governor reviewed the working of the security grid and various significant steps being taken by Army, CAPFs and J&K Police to ensure foolproof security for the Yatra.

The Lieutenant Governor also reviewed the contingency plan, deployment of Police and security personnel, preparedness and response mechanism of line departments and emphasized on better coordination among all stakeholders involved in yatra management.

Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor gave an overview of the Yatra arrangements and key measures taken to further enhance the facilities and services for pilgrims and smooth conduct of Yatra.