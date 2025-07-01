LG Sinha Chairs High-level Meeting, Discusses Issues of Terror Victim Families 

SRINAGAR, JULY 01: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level meeting and discussed the issues concerning victim families whose loved ones were brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the Deputy Commissioners and SSPs to reopen cases which were deliberately buried and file an FIR and ensure jobs are provided to Next of Kins (NoKs) on priority. He further directed them to take immediate measures to free terror victim families’ property and land grabbed by terrorists or their sympathisers.

Identify those elements from terror ecosystem who were involved in killing of Common Kashmiris and currently working in Government Departments. Financial assistance under MUDRA and handholding must be extended to the terror victim family members who want to start their self-employment venture, the Lieutenant Governor told the officials.

The Lieutenant Governor said a Special Cell will be established in LG Secretariat to address concerns of terror victim families. He further asked the Chief Secretary to set up a similar cell in his office. A Toll-free number should also be notified for the assistance of Terror victim families, he said.

“Every possible assistance would be provided to terror victim families and culprits roaming free for many decades will be brought to justice,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Shri Atal Dulloo; Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department Shri Shaleen Kabra; DGP Shri Nalin Prabhat; Special Director General (Coordination), PHQ, Shri S.J.M Gillani; Principal Secretary Home Shri Chandraker Bharti; Principal Secretary, Finance Shri Santosh D Vaidya; ADGP CID Shri Nitish Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO SASB Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari; IGP Kashmir, Shri VK Birdi; IGP Jammu Shri Bhim Sen Tuti; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Shri Vijay Bidhuri; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Shri Ramesh Kumar; MD & CEO J&K Bank, Shri Amitava Chatterjee; DIGs, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, and senior officials of Police and Civil Administration.