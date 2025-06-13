LG Sinha chairs high level meet, reviews Amarnath Yatra preparedness

Ahead of 38-day Amarnath Yatra slated to commence on July 3, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhawan here to review the preparedness.

The meeting, according to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), was attended by top officers of Army, paramilitary forces and Police, including Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat, Chief Secretary Atal Duloo, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, V K Bidhuri and other top officers from the administration were also present.

Sources said that the meeting discussed the security and other preparations that have been put in place to ensure the successful conduct of the Yatra. “LG Sinha asked the top brass of the security agencies to ensure that all the arrangements should be in place well before the annual pilgrimage commences,” they said, adding, “Officers briefed the Lieutenant Governor about the steps that have been taken to facilitate the yatra and the pilgrims.”

Earlier this week LG Sinha performed the ‘Pratham Puja’ at the Amarnath cave shrine, nestled in Himalayas, marking the ceremonial beginning of the annual yatra this year.He assured the pilgrims that foolproof security arrangements have been put in place for the yatra and urged pilgrims to visit the cave shrine in large numbers.

“The Pratham Puja was concluded. I request the devotees to come in large numbers for the yatra which will start on July 3 and conclude on Raksha Bandhan on August 9,” LG Sinha said. “I urge all the devotees of Baba Barfani to visit in large numbers for the Holy Yatra and pray to Mahadev for progress of J&K and the nation.”—(KNO)