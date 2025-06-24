LG Sinha chairs 75th Meeting of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board 

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the historic 75th Meeting of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), at Spiritual Growth Centre, Katra, today.

The meeting was attended by the newly constituted Board, comprising members including Mahamandleshwar Shri Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj, Shri Baleshwar Rai, Dr. Ashok Bhan, Smt. Sudha Murty, Smt. Gunjan Rana, Dr. K.K. Talwar, Shri Kulbhushan Ahuja, Shri Lalit Bhasin and Shri Suresh Kumar Sharma.

Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and Shri Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB also attended the meeting.

The Lieutenant Governor extended a warm welcome to the new members of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, highlighting the trust and responsibility entrusted to them. He underscored the Board’s crucial role in managing the Shrine and preserving its spiritual and cultural heritage.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed confidence that the new members would make significant contributions to the Board’s initiatives, furthering its objectives and enhancing the Shrine’s stature.

He also acknowledged the dedicated services and significant contributions of former Board Members, and appreciated their valuable contribution in the decision-making processes during their tenure.

The Board conducted a comprehensive review of its past decisions; ratified actions taken since the last meeting and made several key decisions on 21 significant agenda items having far-reaching implications for the Board’s functioning and enhancement of pilgrim services.

The Board took several important decisions regarding various ongoing and new projects including the construction of the Exit Track and remodelling of the Manokamna area at Bhawan, development of a helipad in Katra, New Vaishnavi Bhawan, cottages near the Sports Stadium in Katra, widening of the yatra track from Sanjichhat to Bhawan, operationalization of the Board’s Medical College at Kakryal and other initiatives to enhance facilities and services for pilgrims.

The meeting reviewed the status of the new helipad project at Village Hutt, a collaborative effort with Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board, being executed by the Border Roads Organization (BRO).

Noting delays and revisions, the Board expressed serious concern and directed BRO to complete the project by ending October-2025. The helipad aims to enhance pilgrim facilities to Shiv Khori Shrine by providing a seamless and convenient experience for devotees.

The Board also reviewed the progress on renewable solar energy initiatives in the Shrine area and directed the CEO SMVDSB to present a comprehensive plan for key installations, in an effort to reduce the carbon footprint. The Board approved a comprehensive sewerage network covering 100% of establishments within the Shrine area to enhance sanitation infrastructure.

The Lieutenant Governor reviewed the Yatri Feedback System and directed its expansion to cover all services with monthly monitoring and active encouragement of pilgrim participation, to ensure continuous improvement in service delivery.

The Board also directed CEO SMVDSB to explore the possibility of engaging volunteer services to assist pilgrims by addressing their queries and providing guidance along the Yatra route, enhancing their overall experience and support during the pilgrimage.

The Lieutenant Governor further directed for identifying vulnerable spots along the pilgrimage route and implementing necessary measures to address and mitigate potential risks of landslides and shooting stones, ensuring a safer environment for devotees.

The Board appreciated the enhancement of security measures in the Shrine area with the inauguration of an Integrated Command and Control Centre at SGC, Katra and 7 Sub-Control Centers by the Lieutenant Governor, besides, facilitating security agencies with advanced security equipments to ensure robust security and real-time crowd management for prioritizing devotees’ safety and security.

The Board approved the dedication of 5 temples constructed in Reasi District to the public in July-2025 and accorded the approval of construction of 5 new temples with a focus on maintaining uniform architectural design across all locations to reflect the Shrine Board’s heritage and aesthetic standards.

The Board reviewed and approved financial assistance for institutions under the SMVD Charitable Society, including Gurukul, Hospital, Sports Complex, College of Nursing and Medical College to support their operations and activities through grants-in-aid.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor inaugurated several pilgrim-centric facilities including Battery Car Parking stand, Outer Cave Shed, Self Service Kiosk / Digital Cash Register and Smart Lockers. The Board observed that significant infrastructure projects have been initiated by the Shrine Board to enhance pilgrim experience.

A Battery Car Parking stand at Bhawan to provide convenience and accessibility to pilgrims, particularly the elderly and disabled. The basement of about 1000 sqft of parking stand serves as a storage area for materials from the Material Ropeway. Additionally, fabrication of a laminated glass shed outside the Cave area to facilitate smooth pilgrimage regulation in all weather conditions while preserving the area’s scenic beauty.

300 Smart lockers near the Skywalk area at Bhawan offering a convenient and secure storage solution were also dedicated to the devotees. These smart lockers are linked with RFID Cards allowing devotees to store their belongings safely and securely.

In addition, the Lieutenant Governor also inaugurated an additional dormitory block at SMVD Gurukul, constructed at a cost of Rs.71.82 lakh which accommodates an additional 32 students, enhancing the institution’s capacity and infrastructure to support the growing number of students.

Earlier, Shri Anshul Garg, CEO, SMVDSB gave a detailed presentation on varied activities of the Shrine Board and the action taken with regard to the implementation of various decisions of the previous meetings of the Board.