LG Sinha calls for innovation-driven sustainable development at Jammu University Foundation Day

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday delivered the keynote address at the foundation day ceremony of the University of Jammu, stressing on the importance of innovation and technology in driving sustainable growth.

Taking to X, the LG said he spoke on leveraging cutting-edge technology for conservation, integrating sustainability in education and preparing students to meet emerging challenges in nation-building.

“Our youth must drive development that meets societal needs without compromising ecosystems. They must optimise the use of resources through modern innovation,” Sinha said.

He emphasized that a multi-dimensional approach was needed to make the planet better for future generations and to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat.

