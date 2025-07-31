LG Sinha attends the Qualifier 2 match of Kashmir Super League-2025 at TRC ground, Srinagar

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the Qualifier 2 match of Kashmir Super League-2025 at TRC ground, Srinagar.

The Lieutenant Governor interacted with the players, officials and felicitated the owners of all the six teams participating in the landmark football tournament.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated J&K Sports Council and sponsors of the Kashmir Super League.

“The enthusiasm and passion witnessed over the past few days have been truly remarkable. A big thank you to all the enthusiastic fans and spectators who are cheering on the players.

Football holds a special place in the hearts of Kashmir’s youth; it’s more than just a sport, it’s a passion. It truly unites people and connects hearts. It is a symbol of brotherhood and unity.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Sports have emerged as a powerful force for establishing peace, fostering unity, and nurturing brotherhood among youth,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also congratulated and extended his best wishes to all the players.

“Kashmir Super League will be considered as a significant milestone in J&K’s Football history. I hope that the success of Kashmir Super League will serve as a launching pad for football players from Kashmir to compete on national and international levels,” he said.

Today’s Qualifier 2 match of Kashmir Super League was played between Aqua Kashmir Avengers FC and Arco United FC.

Kashmir Super League 2025 is envisioned to inspire youth, build local capacity, and create long-term sports career pathways and provide a professional platform for local football talent to showcase their skills and ensure a competitive platform for budding and professional footballers.

The league is witnessing enthusiastic participation from teams representing various clubs and corporate football teams, and serves as a platform for identifying and nurturing young talent in the sports. The league also involved community outreach programs, such as school visits, football clinics, and fan engagement activities.

Sarmad Hafeez, Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare; Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council; senior officials of Civil and Police Administration, prominent sports personalities, youth and football lovers in large number were present.