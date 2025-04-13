LG Sinha attends the historic ‘Tawi Aarti’ at Tawi Riverfront in Jammu

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the ‘Tawi Aarti’ and ‘Baisakhi Mela’ at Tawi Riverfront Jammu. The Lieutenant Governor sought the blessings of Suryaputri River Tawi and prayed for peace, prosperity, happiness and well-being of all.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor extended his felicitations to the Jammu Municipal Corporation, Jammu Smart City Limited, Shri Raghunathji Corridor Vikas Council, Tourism Department, Acharyas, Archakas, young volunteers, and everyone associated with the grand event.

The Lieutenant Governor said, the ceremonial worship ‘Tawi Aarti’ expressing gratitude and reverence on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi is truly a divine spectacle. He said, the living tradition in the city of temples offers a powerful spiritual experience.

“Tawi river is connected to the soul of Jammu and its spiritual journey and this river is the living form of our consciousness and thoughts. It is a cultural idea and spiritual flow and with the beginning of Aarti at Tawi Riverfront, efforts are being made to awaken our ancient culture.

Tawi Aarti, the sacred ceremony, is the medium to express our ancient values and ideals on the banks of this sacred river. Today’s grand Aarti has started a new era,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor called for concerted efforts to reduce pollution and promote responsible practices to make Tawi riverfront a unique destination. “Administration and People need to commit to restore the sacred Tawi river,” he said.

“Be proud of your city. The prerequisite for making a city beautiful is that the citizens should have unwavering pride and love for their city,” the Lieutenant Governor told the residents of Jammu.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated that, once all the projects related to Tawi riverfront are complete, it will offer a unique and charming experience for the residents and travellers.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor also spoke on the incredible works done by Jammu Smart City Limited in Jammu in the last few years.

Whether it is the Heritage Trail project in the old city area near Raghunath Bazaar, the upgradation of Residency Road, or the Complete Street Development in Gandhi Nagar—all these projects are excellent examples of how various zones have been revitalized into vibrant, accessible, and people-friendly spaces, he added.

“We have also seen a deep commitment to the environment. Over five hectares of green spaces have been developed at locations like Panama Chowk, Balidan Stambh, near Jammu University, and across Ranbir Canal from BSF Paloura up to Pawan Ice Cream, among others. Public art like 3D murals, wall paintings, sculptures, etc.—is adding color and life to our cityscape, giving Jammu a personality that’s unique and proud.

Our public transport has taken a big leap too—with 100 electric AC buses now running within and between major towns of Jammu province. These buses are equipped with live tracking, CCTV cameras, and digital payment options, making commuting cleaner, safer, and more convenient for everyone. Our Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) and Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) are ensuring that the city runs more efficiently and with safety regularly on a daily basis, the Lieutenant Governor further said.

The Lieutenant Governor also emphasised the vital role of common citizens in the smooth operation of the city and to the creation of clean and vibrant public spaces.

“Smart City is not just about technology; it’s about people. It’s about improving daily life, creating opportunities, and building a city we are all proud to live in.

I want to take a moment to appreciate the incredible efforts of the JSCL team including the engineers, planners, workers on the ground, and most importantly, you—the people of Jammu. Your support, patience, and faith in this mission have made all this possible.

I assure you, the government will continue to stand firmly behind such development efforts. Our vision is clear—to make Jammu not just smart, but safe, green, inclusive, and future-ready.

Let’s keep working together. Let’s keep moving forward. Because the Jammu we are building today is the legacy we will leave for generations to come,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Sh Jugal Kishore Sharma and Er. Gulam Ali Khatana – Members of Parliament; Shri Satish Sharma, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs; Shri Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Shri Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Shri Devansh Yadav, Municipal Commissioner Jammu and CEO of Jammu Smart City Limited; Shri Rajesh Gupta, Chairman Shri Raghunathji Corridor Vikas Council; heads of various religious and business associations, members of civil society groups, Acharyas and Archakas were present. Members of Legislative Assembly; Administrative Secretaries; Deputy Commissioner Jammu and senior officials of Civil and Police Administration and people from all walks of life also took part in the Tawi Aarti.