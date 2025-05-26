LG Sinha attends Rashmirathi’s Theatrical performance organised by University of Jammu

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the Theatrical performance of Rashtrakavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s epic poem ‘Rashmirathi’, organised by University of Jammu.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor paid homage to the great poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar and recalled his invaluable contribution to Hindi literature, Indian nationalism, and society at large.

“Dinkar is incomparable. His poems are timeless and each verse is dedicated to existence. He induces intense feeling in his epic and the nation can sing a song through his words. Our ancestors and great warriors have given voice to their feelings through the immortal personality of Dinkar,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the representation of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s epic was dedicated to heroes of the Armed Forces, who taught a lesson to the terrorist nation Pakistan and demonstrated courage, sacrifice, prowess and justice.

“Rashmirathi is not just our ancient history. It is a symbol of ancient values of righteousness and dharma which is more relevant than ever before in the evolving Geopolitical Situation,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor saluted the valour and indomitable courage of brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces for their strong and decisive action against terrorist country Pakistan through Operation Sindoor.

“India has warned terror state Pakistan that our forces can attack every inch of its land and its entire existence could be wiped off from the face of the earth, if it continues to nurture terrorists in its backyard.

I am proud to see that our young generation is fulfilling the dreams of our founding fathers. They are upholding the democratic values, protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the nation and making sure that terror state Pakistan is punished for its misadventure,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also called upon the youth to seize the immense opportunity to serve the nation and play a vital role in shaping the country’s future development.

“Just like brave soldiers are standing firm in protecting the borders, similarly our young students too should dedicate themselves in driving innovation and India’s economic growth,” the Lieutenant Governor further said.

The artists and students of Design Your Degree (SIIEDC), University of Jammu received special appreciation from the Lieutenant Governor for their enthralling performances. A magazine ‘Litzine’, published by Literacy Club of University was also released on the occasion.

Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu; Prof. B N Tripathi, Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu, Prof. Pragati Kumar, Vice Chancellor SMVDU; Dr. Mandeep K Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Maj Gen Sanjay Kumar, MG EME Northern Command, senior officials, renowned literary personalities, faculty, students and people from all walks of life were present.