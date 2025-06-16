LG Sinha attends Passing-out Parade of Probationers DySsP, PSIs at SKPA, Udhampur

Udhampur, June 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the Passing-out Parade of the Probationers Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySsP) 17th Batch and Probationers Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) 26th Batch at SKPA, Udhampur.

A total of 49 Deputy Superintendents of Police and 1112 Probationary Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) completed their rigorous training today at the Police Academy.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor congratulated all the passing out police officials and called upon them to uphold the values, traditions and ethos of J&K Police.

“For thousands of years, an important part of our society, a group of warriors have been making supreme sacrifices to establish the victory of Dharma over Adharma. Those warriors have creative power of Lord Brahma, the nurturing power of Lord Vishnu and the absolute power of Lord Shiva. The same invincible power is being imparted to 49 Probationer DySsP and 1112 Probationer Sub-Inspectors at the Parade,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He paid tributes to the brave-hearts of J&K Police who have laid down their lives for the nation.

“I am proud of our valiant personnel and officers of Jammu Kashmir Police. Entire nation looks at our police force with admiration and respect for professional competence, for successful handling of security challenges on multiple fronts and ruthlessly combating terrorism, ” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that the brave personnel must protect the whole society in every possible way to ensure peace, development and stability.

“Our ancient values focus on- truth, justice, morality, law and good governance- and these values need to be protected and nurtured in the society by J&K Police,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon J&K Police Force to utilise the modern technology like Artificial Intelligence to enhance its capability of data collection and analysis to counter security threats, prevent radicalisation and triumph over adverse situations.

“Complete eradication of terrorism from the soil of Jammu Kashmir is our top priority. Our mighty warriors of J&K Police must adopt a multi-pronged approach and harness the power of intelligence, community engagement, technology, and inter-agency collaboration.

Despite remarkable changes in technology, there is no alternative to beat policing and area policing. Therefore, we have to bring beat policing to the centre of the security apparatus. We must strike a fine balance between Techint and Humint to strengthen overall counter-terrorism efforts,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor further asked the police personnel to focus on fostering collective vigilance in the communities.

He said this collective vigilance will not only enable the police force to ensure a coordinated response against terrorists but will also strengthen the trust with all sections of society.

The Lieutenant Governor, in his address, emphasised on Intelligence-Driven Anti-Terror Operations.

“I have given a free hand to the Jammu and Kashmir Police Force and security forces to deal with the terrorists and terror eco-system within J&K. I want the mighty police force, the most powerful Indian Army and the valiant CAPF to work together to wipe out the terrorists and their support system.

We must intensify targeted strike on the OGWs network and the elements providing logistical and financial support to the terrorists should be brought to justice,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also extended his felicitations to all the trainers and officials of Police Academy Udhampur and the family members of the passing out DySsP and PSIs.

Shri Garib Dass, Director, Udhampur Police Academy briefed about the program and various activities conducted during the Training course.

The training program equipped recruits with high proficiency in New Criminal Laws, Artificial Intelligence, cybercrime, narc-terrorism, general warfare, field craft and tactics, counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency, human rights, and law & order.

The Lieutenant Governor took the ceremonial Salute and inspected the parade. He also felicitated the new recruits who excelled during their training.

An oath was administered to the passing out DySsP and PSIs for performing their duties with dedication and honesty.

Shri Nalin Prabhat, DGP J&K; Shri Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Ms Saloni Rai, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur; senior officials of Police, Security Forces and civil administration and family members of the passing out DySsP and PSIs were present.

Shri Lal Chand, Chairman, District Development Council, Udhampur; Shri Pawan Gupta, Shri Balwant Singh Mankotia, Shri RS Pathania and Shri Sunil Bhardwaj- Members of Legislative Assembly, and prominent citizens in large number were also present on the occasion.