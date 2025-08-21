BreakingKashmir

LG Sinha attends opening ceremony of Khelo India Water Sports Festival at Dal Lake

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday attended the opening ceremony of Khelo India Water Sports Festival at Dal Lake.

800 athletes from 28 States/UTs are participating in this mega national sports event which will project J&K UT as the Water Sports Capital of the Country.

While addressing the gathering, LG Manoj Sinha said, “Hosting of national-level sporting event with participants from across the country sends a strong message of peace, normalcy and progress in J&K. While winter sports attract visitors during snow season, water sports will promote summer tourism benefiting local economy.

