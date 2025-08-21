LG Sinha attends opening ceremony of Khelo India Water Sports Festival at Dal Lake

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday attended the opening ceremony of Khelo India Water Sports Festival at Dal Lake.

800 athletes from 28 States/UTs are participating in this mega national sports event which will project J&K UT as the Water Sports Capital of the Country.

While addressing the gathering, LG Manoj Sinha said, “Hosting of national-level sporting event with participants from across the country sends a strong message of peace, normalcy and progress in J&K. While winter sports attract visitors during snow season, water sports will promote summer tourism benefiting local economy.