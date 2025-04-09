LG Sinha attends Navkar Mahamantra Divas celebration at Raj Bhavan

Jammu, April 09: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the celebration of Navkar Mahamantra Divas at Raj Bhavan, today.

The Lieutenant Governor extended his felicitations to the citizens from different walks of life, members of Jain International Trade Organization, and numerous other organizations and senior officials who have joined together for the collective recitation of the sacred Navkar Mahamantra.

“For thousands of years, several significant ‘Mantras’ are guiding the path of seekers and devotees. Among them Navkar Mahamantra’s aura and essence of divinity is unique,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that Navkar Mahamantra- the most revered and universal chant inspires inner transformation and fosters spiritual awakening.

“Where there is love and harmony there is God. It is true power. A man is closest to God when heart is filled with goodwill. It is my firm belief that the most precious assets of society are love, harmony, peace and compassion. A person full of these qualities can uplift humanity.

I believe that the true meaning of life lies in self-discovery. When we know ourselves then one thing becomes clear that God has not given this life for small things but there is a big purpose behind it and that is selfless service to society and welfare of all living beings,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

In a global initiative, people from more than 108 countries participated in ‘Navkar Mahamantra Divas’ celebration promoting peace, and universal harmony. The occasion also encourages all individuals to reflect on the values of self-purification, tolerance, and collective well-being.

Anand Jain, ADGP Armed Police; Shri Rajeev Jain, North India Advisor, Jain International Trade Organization (JITO); Shri Pankaj Jain, President SS Jain Sabha; Shri Sandeep Jain, General Secretary, SS Jain Sabha and representative JITO J&K, senior officials, and people in large number were present on the occasion.