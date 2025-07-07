BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

LG Sinha attends Harbah Utsav, pays obeisance at Mata Sidh Lakshmi Temple at Lok Bhawan, Anantnag

On the auspicious occasion of ‘Harbah Utsav’, the Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha paid obeisance at Mata Sidh Lakshmi Temple at Teerathraj Lok Bhawan, Anantnag.

He participated in the Mahayagya organised by the Teerathraj Sidh Lakshmi Peeth Trust, and prayed for well-being of all and peace and prosperity of Jammu Kashmir

The Lieutenant Governor also interacted with the devotees and extended his hearty greetings on the auspicious occasion.

“Teerathraj Lok Bhawan has remained the centre of our devotion and faith since ancient times. It is an occasion to spread awareness about spiritual heritage which emphasises on tolerance and acceptance of other religious traditions, viewing them as different paths leading towards the same ultimate truth,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised on unity in diversity and urged everyone to strengthen the bond of brotherhood and values of selfless service.

“We must spread the message of compassion, selflessness, and the inherent divinity of all beings. We should encourage young people to treat everyone with respect and dedicate themselves to build a just and humane society,” the Lieutenant Governor further said.

The Lieutenant Governor also appealed to the people to identify and isolate those who, on behest of the Terrorist nation Pakistan are trying to create a divide on communal lines. They are the enemies of peace and development and we must stand united against such elements, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor appreciated the Deputy Commissioner Anantnag and his entire team for making dedicated efforts to improve facilities for the pilgrims at Mata Sidh Lakshmi Lok Bhawan. He also extended his best wishes to the devotees for the forthcoming Mahakaal pilgrimage.

Speaking to the media persons on the sidelines of his visit, the Lieutenant Governor said: “There is an atmosphere of joy across J&K as devotees arrive for the holy Shri Amarnathji Yatra. Muharram processions were taken out peacefully, and today we have gathered here at Mata Sidh Lakshmi Temple. It’s heartening to see communities celebrating together in unity and mutual respect. This is the true spirit of Jammu Kashmir.”

Shri Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Shri Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag; senior officials of Police and Civil Administration, members of Teerathraj Sidh Lakshmi Peeth Trust, prominent citizens and devotees in large numbers were present.

