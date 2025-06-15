LG Sinha attends commemoration event on Sant Kabir at Bishnah, Jammu

Lieutenant Governo Manoj Sinha today attended a commemoration event on Sant Kabir Das at Bishnah, Jammu.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor paid homage to Sant Kabir and highlighted his profound societal impact.

“Kabir was an enlightened spiritual master, who had stressed on the idea of the co-existence of faiths – Sarva Dharma Sambhava- and dedicated his life to spread the message of unity, brotherhood and social harmony.

Kabir is epitome of humanity. Kabir is a unique mystic of saints’ tradition. Kabir embodies purity of heart. Kabir showers unparalleled bliss and total experience of awareness. Kabir is the fragrance of our eternal values. Kabir is the confluence in which all the ideologies and path of worship meet and merge,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor, in his address, called upon the people to follow the teachings of Sant Kabir and show equal respect for all sections of society and all faiths.

He observed that Sant Kabir’s profound message and divine verses, reflecting on various social issues and challenges, are as relevant today as ever.

“India has been home for centuries to seekers from different religions and this spirit of brotherhood, social and religious diversities have become our strength.

We must learn from the wisdom of Sant Kabir to preserve and nurture our ancient values, Sanskar of our ancient living civilization and our priceless knowledge system. We must reach out to every citizen in J&K and inculcate and reinforce these values in new generation,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also shared the efforts of the J&K Administration, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, for providing equal opportunities and dignified life to all citizens.

Responding to the demands, the Lieutenant Governor assured appropriate measures to declare Sant Kabir Das Ji Jayanti as Gazetted holiday. He reiterated that it is the Government of India’s commitment to ensure reservation in promotion.

He further assured necessary intervention in meeting the demand for establishing a community hall for Sant Kabir Samaj.

The Lieutenant Governor also spoke on the significant role of Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) in bringing a new Agriculture revolution in J&K, and transforming the lives of 13 lakh farming families, with dedicated focus on marginal and small farmers.

The past eleven years, under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, have marked a period of unprecedented change and growth for Indian agriculture, driven by a holistic vision to make farming more profitable, sustainable, and globally competitive, he further added.

Dr. Rajeev Bhagat, Member of Legislative Assembly, Bishnah; Prof Gharu Ram Bhagat, Member of Legislative Assembly, Suchetgarh; prominent citizens, community leaders, members of various organisations, and people from all walks of life were present on the occasion.