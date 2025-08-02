LG Sinha attends ‘Chinar Book Festival’ organised by National Book Trust of India at Srinagar

Srinagar, August 02: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the ‘Chinar Book Festival’ organised by National Book Trust of India at Srinagar.

The inaugural event was also graced by Union Education Minister, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor congratulated the Union Ministry of Education and the National Book Trust for providing an opportunity to the readers to keep track of new ideas and perspectives and interact with eminent writers and scholars from across the country.

“The books open the window to the world. Books offer new ideas and fresh perspectives that change the way we perceive things and promote critical thinking. Chinar Book Festival will connect the new generation to our precious literary heritage and inspire them to preserve and promote our traditional wisdom left behind by our ancestors,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the writers to think about rewriting the history to correct the facts, which were distorted in the past.

“New generation must be made aware that our civilization was economically prosperous and it was also the global centre of literature, science and spirituality.

Ancient India was the engine of world civilization and culture. We gave the gift of science, mathematics, medicines to the world and we should be proud of our cultural, literary, scientific and spiritual heritage.

The roots of our knowledge and science have always been immense. We need to liberate ourselves from the colonial mindset and the new generation must be told that our heritage has been leading in the world and the gift of science that we have given to the entire humanity is incomparable,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted that under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is witnessing economic, cultural and scientific renaissance, simultaneously. He said, in order to strengthen the nation’s spiritual, social, and emotional unity, the unique contributions of writers and thinkers are essential.

The Lieutenant Governor, in his address, emphasised on reviving India’s ancient knowledge system and make it a part of mainstream education.

He called upon the National Book Trust to publish and translate the Nilamat Purana, Rajatarangini, and Kathasaritsagara into various Indian languages.

These editions in regional language should also be prominently featured at international book festivals to introduce the world to J&K’s unique literary heritage, he added.

The Lieutenant Governor further asked the National Book Trust to actively promote famous literature from Kashmiri, Pahari, Gojri, Dogri, Urdu, and Punjabi at book festivals and ensure their translation into various languages to reach a wider audience.

The event also witnessed the inauguration of ‘Saradaksarani’- First National Exhibition of Sharada Alphabets, and Kashmiri Translation of book titled “Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh-through the ages”. The winners of Rashtriya e-Pustakalaya Amrit Kaal Story Writing Competition were also announced.

Prof. Milind Sudhakar Marathe, Chairman, National Book Trust; Shri Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Prof. Raghuvendra Tanwar, Chairman Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR); Dr Amit Wanchoo, Chief Convener, Chinar Book Festival; Shri Yuvraj Malik, Director, National Book Trust; Vice heads of various educational institutions, senior officials, eminent literary personalities, book lovers, youth and children in large number were present.