LG Sinha announces reopening of 8 tourist destinations in Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday announced reopening of eight tourist destinations in Kashmir.

Talking to reporters here in South Kashmir, LG Sinha, according to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said, “Tourist destinations were closed after April 22 terror attack as a precautionary measure. After assessing the situation it has been decided that the closed destinations will be reopened for tourists in phased manner.”

LG Sinha said that to begin with it has been decided that Betab Valley, Verinag, Kokerrnag and Achabal gardens, parks in Pahalgam market will the thrown open for public in Anantnag District.

While in Srinagar, Badamwari, Duck Park and Taqdeer Park near Hazratbal will be reopened.

LG Sinha exuded hope that the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra will help in reviving tourism in Kashmir. “I urge people to come forward and make annual pilgrimage successful,” he said.

“This is your Yatra. It will help in improving your economy and reviving tourism.”—(KNO)