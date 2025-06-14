Breaking

LG Sinha announces reopening of 8 tourist destinations in Kashmir

Says forthcoming Amarnath Yatra will help in reviving tourism

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday announced reopening of eight tourist destinations in Kashmir.

Talking to reporters here in South Kashmir, LG Sinha, according to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said, “Tourist destinations were closed after April 22 terror attack as a precautionary measure. After assessing the situation it has been decided that the closed destinations will be reopened for tourists in phased manner.”

LG Sinha said that to begin with it has been decided that Betab Valley, Verinag, Kokerrnag and Achabal gardens, parks in Pahalgam market will the thrown open for public in Anantnag District.

While in Srinagar, Badamwari, Duck Park and Taqdeer Park near Hazratbal will be reopened.

LG Sinha exuded hope that the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra will help in reviving tourism in Kashmir. “I urge people to come forward and make annual pilgrimage successful,” he said.

“This is your Yatra. It will help in improving your economy and reviving tourism.”—(KNO)

Terrorism will be rooted-out completely in Modi’s next five-year term: Sunil Sharma
J&K Police reschedules Cycle Race for Sep 23, revises prize money for winners
Mehbooba Mufti reiterates demand for rollback of August 5, 2019 decisions
India has our full support, deepest sympathies: Trump on Pahalgam terror attack
DC Srinagar visits Sharika Devi Temple; finalizes arrangements for Navreh Festival
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article LG Sinha reviews process of Disaster Management Centre, Yatri Niwas 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

LG Sinha reviews process of Disaster Management Centre, Yatri Niwas 
Breaking Kashmir
Iran says nuclear talks with US now “meaningless” after Israeli strike: Report
Breaking World
LG Sinha meets family of martyr Syed Adil Hussain at Anantnag
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Kashmir Timber Association meets forest Minister, Discusses regulatory reforms 
Breaking Kashmir