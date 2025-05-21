BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

LG Sinha announces Govt job to NOKs of Pak shelling victims

Meets affected families in Poonch, says more bunkers will be constructed soon

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday announced government jobs to the Next of Kins of those who lost their lives in Pakistan shelling.

The announcement was made by the Lieutenant Governor while addressing shelling affected families in Poonch.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the LG expressed grief over the loss of lives due to Pakistan shelling and also expressed sympathy with the bereaved families.

“The loss of lives cannot be compensated. We stand with the families in this hour of grief. The NOKs of those who lost their lives will be given government jobs,” he said, adding that this is in addition to the Centre’s support for the affected families.

“Both the Centre and state governments have been putting efforts to provide compensation to the families. The damage assessment is being done and once the report is completed, the measures will be taken accordingly,” he said.

He added that the community bunkers have already been constructed at many places, but the number of individual bunkers will be constructed soon to ensure the safety of border dwellers,” LG Sinha said—(KNO)

DC Udhampur reviews departmental litigations pending in Courts
Lt Governor attends historic Jhiri Mela; pays obeisance to Baba Jitto
IGP Kashmir visits Shopian, reviews crime and security
Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah to begin India visit today
Arvind Kejriwal moves SC after Delhi HC rejects his plea challenging arrest in excise policy case
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Boy injured in scuffle outside SP College, hospitalized
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Boy injured in scuffle outside SP College, hospitalized
Breaking Kashmir
“Salute to brave soldiers of Army for their outstanding courage and gallantry in ‘Operation Sindoor” : LG Sinha 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
LG Sinha visits Poonch, meets Indian Army and BSF Personnel
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News
Former MLA Amin Bhat rejoins Congress
Breaking