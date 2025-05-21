LG Sinha announces Govt job to NOKs of Pak shelling victims

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday announced government jobs to the Next of Kins of those who lost their lives in Pakistan shelling.

The announcement was made by the Lieutenant Governor while addressing shelling affected families in Poonch.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the LG expressed grief over the loss of lives due to Pakistan shelling and also expressed sympathy with the bereaved families.

“The loss of lives cannot be compensated. We stand with the families in this hour of grief. The NOKs of those who lost their lives will be given government jobs,” he said, adding that this is in addition to the Centre’s support for the affected families.

“Both the Centre and state governments have been putting efforts to provide compensation to the families. The damage assessment is being done and once the report is completed, the measures will be taken accordingly,” he said.

He added that the community bunkers have already been constructed at many places, but the number of individual bunkers will be constructed soon to ensure the safety of border dwellers,” LG Sinha said—(KNO)