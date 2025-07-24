LG Sinha Addresses Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Program at IUST

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday Addressed Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Program at IUST.

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “Addressed Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Program at IUST. This transformative platform for youth engagement aims to bridge the gap between young citizens and policymakers while empowering youth to become active stakeholders in nation-building.”

“Leveraging the MY Bharat platform, the program emphasizes fostering dialogue, participatory governance, and leadership development among India’s youth, thereby preparing them to contribute effectively to the country’s growth and development journey towards 2047,”the post reads.