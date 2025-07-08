LG Sinha Addresses Tourism Secretaries’ Meet of UT’s at SKICC Srinagar 

Srinagar, July 08: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday Addressed Tourism Secretaries’ meet of UTs at SKICC Srinagar.

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “Addressed Tourism Secretaries’ meet of UTs at Srinagar. This conference is a befitting reply to terrorism & reflects J&K’s march towards peace, progress & prosperity. Under leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji J&K is an unstoppable force & it will continue to flourish.”

“The development of tourism sector is possible only in a peaceful and secure environment. In J&K, Security forces have a huge role in ending terrorism but the role of society is also no less. Terrorists attempt to draw their sustenance from society should be foiled,”the post reads.

“Ordinary citizens are taking a stand against terrorism. Street protests against Pak-backed terrorists is a good sign to establish permanent peace in the valley. Entire Jammu Kashmir must rise and make sure terrorists have no place in this beautiful Union Territory,” LG said.