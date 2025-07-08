BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

LG Sinha Addresses Tourism Secretaries’ Meet of UT’s at SKICC Srinagar 

"Entire J&K must rise & make sure terrorists have no place in this beautiful UT": LG

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Srinagar, July 08: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday Addressed Tourism Secretaries’ meet of UTs at SKICC Srinagar.

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “Addressed Tourism Secretaries’ meet of UTs at Srinagar. This conference is a befitting reply to terrorism & reflects J&K’s march towards peace, progress & prosperity. Under leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji J&K is an unstoppable force & it will continue to flourish.”

“The development of tourism sector is possible only in a peaceful and secure environment. In J&K, Security forces have a huge role in ending terrorism but the role of society is also no less. Terrorists attempt to draw their sustenance from society should be foiled,”the post reads.

“Ordinary citizens are taking a stand against terrorism. Street protests against Pak-backed terrorists is a good sign to establish permanent peace in the valley. Entire Jammu Kashmir must rise and make sure terrorists have no place in this beautiful Union Territory,” LG said.

 

Wages of NHM employees revised from 15% to 17% with 5% annual increase: Sakeena Itoo
Govt relieves Sheema Qasba for induction as Assistant Director IB
JMC intensifies fogging drive
Covid-19 vaccine protects patients with blood cancer: Study
Notorious Drug Peddler Booked Under PSA in Budgam
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K Despite Pak’s unrelenting efforts, J&K continues to thrive: LG Sinha
Next Article “US stopped Indo-Pak conflict over trade,” Trump falsely claims
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“US stopped Indo-Pak conflict over trade,” Trump falsely claims
Breaking World
Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K
Despite Pak’s unrelenting efforts, J&K continues to thrive: LG Sinha
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Jairam Ramesh criticises PM Modi for “not breaking silence”, countering US claims of stopping hostilities
Breaking National
Schools reopen with revised timings amid confusion; Minister Sakeena Itoo says “Not final, can be amended”
Developing Story Education Kashmir