LG Sinha addresses the Alumni Meet of University of Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed the Mega Alumni Meet-2025 at University of Kashmir.

Chief Justice of India, Shri Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai; Union Minister for Parliamentary & Minority Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju; Judge Supreme Court, Shri Justice Surya Kant; Judge Supreme Court, Shri Justice Vikram Nath; Judge Supreme Court, Shri Justice PS Narasimha; Judge Supreme Court, Shri Justice Pankaj Mithal; Judge Supreme Court, Shri Justice Rajesh Bindal; Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Shri Justice Shri Arun Palli; Chief Minister, Shri Omar Abdullah; Former Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court, Shri Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey; Vice Chancellor, Kashmir University, Prof. Nilofer Khan and distinguished alumni of University of Kashmir graced the occasion.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor extended his felicitations to the Alumni and lauded the University of Kashmir for nurturing brilliant minds who have achieved tremendous accomplishments across the domains and are driving societal transformation worldwide.

“Alumni is not just a network of former students, but a network of human potential which is dedicated towards nation building.

Today, we are honoured to have among us the alumni who have truly made the nation proud. They are a living testament to the 77-year legacy of Kashmir University,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon distinguished Alumni to come forward to strengthen the higher educational institutions of J&K and use their expertise and network in various sectors to contribute to peace and progress of the UT of Jammu Kashmir.

The Lieutenant Governor further emphasized that the alumni must extend necessary handholding and support to young students in their internships and career prospects, inspire, guide and empower them and build a better future for the new generation.

“The tradition of selfless sharing is an integral part of our culture. I believe that, in the era of globalization, alumni connections are the most effective strategy for the growth of any institution and region.

University of Kashmir must create an institutional mechanism for the alumni which will provide them with an opportunity to give back to the University,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised on implementation of National Education Policy 2020 in educational institutions, in letter and spirit, to restore the past glory of India.

Jammu Kashmir has done tremendous work in this direction. Our innovative programmes like Design Your Own Degree are serving as inspiration for other higher educational institutions in the country, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also congratulated the University of Kashmir for securing the coveted A++ Grade in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) recently and securing its place among the top institutions in the country.

The meet honoured the exemplary contributions of Dr Karan Singh, former Union Minister; Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Chief Minister of J&K; Shri Mian Altaf Ahmad, Member of Parliament; Shri Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Shri Justice Sanjay Dhar, Shri Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Shri Justice Mohd. Yousuf Wani- Judges High Court of J&K and Ladakh, and other eminent alumni of University of Kashmir.

Hon’ble Judges of Supreme Court and High Court of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh, former Vice Chancellors, heads of various educational institutions, senior officials of Police & Civil Administration, faculty members, non-teaching staff and students of Kashmir University were also present.