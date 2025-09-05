LG Sinha addresses Teachers’ Day event in Srinagar

Follow us on

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed the Teachers’ Day event in Srinagar. The Lieutenant Governor paid tributes to great educationist and former President of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and felicitated the award-winning teachers from across Jammu Kashmir.

In his keynote address, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted the important reasons why the education system must focus on education for sustainable development and promote a deeper understanding of interconnectedness of existence among the young generation.

“The balance between economic growth and environment protection is the key for prosperity and social equity. Our education system should emphasize that our natural resources are finite and youth need to work on preserving ecosystems and biodiversity and protect the natural resources.

World is facing escalated natural calamities leading to loss of lives, damage to infrastructure and impact on society. Our educational institutions must work on improving early warning systems and collaborate with local population for nature-based solutions for disaster and climate resilience,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor entrusted upon the School and Higher Education Departments to connect students with Green Jammu Kashmir Drive program for field experience along with changes in curriculum.

“We should revive the age-old tradition of living in harmony with nature. There is a need for teaching climate change as a compulsory subject in the classroom and fieldwork.

While the new technologies are reshaping industries and social norms, the fury of nature is also increasing. Natural disasters are affecting humanity every day. Youth must take on the huge responsibility of creating a balance between nature and development,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor, in his address, called upon the Teachers to use their wisdom and experience to cultivate life skills, critical thinking, creativity, a scientific temper, and curiosity and teach students values like teamwork and perseverance.

“Today on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, my message for students and teachers is that once the pursuit of excellence becomes deeply rooted in your mind, your greatest aspirations and dreams will become reality.

A teacher must inspire students to dream big and build their character. Along with science, teach them values and help them develop their unique personalities. The ultimate goal is to ensure students are fully prepared to face life’s challenges and adapt to the rapid changes in the world,” he added.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the teachers cannot be compared with AI tools because teaching is now merely data and information but it is about experience and wisdom.

“The most special quality of a teacher is their ability to bring a human touch to the classroom. Only a teacher can give a live experience of education to children and facilitate experiential learning.

Today, Artificial intelligence tools, machine learning have reshaped industries and education. In this rapidly evolving world, teachers will have to re-imagine the entire education system.

Teachers shouldn’t compete with technology; instead, they should focus on how to use it for the benefit of students. Technology will serve as a virtual assistant, strengthening the education system and helping us prepare future human resources,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He further asked the School Education and Higher Education departments to include an award for innovation, news ideas and research in addition to the Gold Medal and Certificate of Merit.

“Dream big, believe in yourself, and work hard with focus and determination. Remove the word “satisfaction” from your vocabulary; must have the hunger to do something new and creative,” the Lieutenant Governor told the youth.

The Lieutenant Governor also paid homage to the people who lost their lives in the recent natural calamities in Jammu Kashmir.

He reiterated that the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah have assured that all efforts will be made for the proper rehabilitation of the affected families. The Government of India is committed to rebuilding not just the infrastructure but also rebuilding the normal life, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor appreciated the School Education department for honouring the Specially-abled teachers and including the Language and Yoga in the Award category.

Shantmanu, Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department; Ram Niwas Sharma, Secretary School Education; Dr. Ghulam Nabi Itoo, Director School Education, Kashmir; Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, Director School Education, Jammu; senior officials; Heads of Educational Institutions, Teachers and Students were present.