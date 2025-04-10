Breaking

LG Sinha addresses special event to celebrate Mahavir Jayanti 

"His teachings are not limited to one sect but transcend all boundaries": LG Sinha

RK Online Desk
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday addressed a special event to celebrate Mahavir Jayanti in Jammu.

In a post on X, LG Sinha wrote, “Addressed a special event to celebrate Mahavir Jayanti. His teachings are not limited to one sect but transcend all boundaries.”

“His blessings and vision uplifted humanity and guided the world to ensure non-violence & compassion builds the strong foundation of our society.” he added.

“The concept of selfless service of Lord Mahavir is linked with the principles of non-violence and compassion towards all living beings.”LG Sinha wrote.

“He says that the spirit of selfless service eliminates the ego which hinders spiritual liberation apart from welfare.” he said.

