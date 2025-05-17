LG Sinha Addresses Soldiers at LoC

KUPWARA, MAY 17: In a strong warning to Pakistan over its support to terrorist groups targeting India, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said that there is nothing in the neighbouring country that is beyond the reach of the Indian Armed Forces.

“The whole world has seen the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces and then enemy started pleading all over the world for ceasefire. There is nothing in Pakistan that is beyond the reach of the Indian Army,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

In his address to the army personnel deployed across the LoC in Tangdhar Sector, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted India’s global stature. He also pointed out that the enemy was destroying humanity on the strength of debt.

“Our neighbour is bent on destroying humanity on the strength of debt. I think they must have learnt a lesson from the reply given by our brave soldiers. I salute your valour, bravery and devotion towards Maa Bharti and pray to God that whenever such a crisis comes, the people should know that our country is in the safe hands of heroes like you,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also reviewed security situation on the ground with army and police officials. He said the country is grateful to our Armed Forces for protecting the lives and ensuring the sanctity of our borders with alertness, dedication, bravery and supreme sacrifice.

“I am confident that our Jawans will firmly deal with any misadventure by the enemy,” the Lieutenant Governor added.