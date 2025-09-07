LG Sinha addresses International Conference on Nanotechnology at KU

Follow us on

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday addressed the International Conference on Nanotechnology for Better Living at the University of Kashmir.

The five-day mega event has brought together leading scientists and researchers from across the globe to showcase recent advancements in nanotechnology and its applications for sustainable living.

In a post on X, LG Sinha said that the evolution of nanoscience and nanotechnology is having a transformative impact across various sectors. “The cutting-edge research in future will address critical global challenges in industries, healthcare and the environment,” he said