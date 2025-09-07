BreakingKashmir

LG Sinha addresses International Conference on Nanotechnology at KU

1 Min Read
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday addressed the International Conference on Nanotechnology for Better Living at the University of Kashmir.

The five-day mega event has brought together leading scientists and researchers from across the globe to showcase recent advancements in nanotechnology and its applications for sustainable living.

In a post on X, LG Sinha said that the evolution of nanoscience and nanotechnology is having a transformative impact across various sectors. “The cutting-edge research in future will address critical global challenges in industries, healthcare and the environment,” he said

