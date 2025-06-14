LG Sinha Addresses Closing Ceremony of Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan at Khudwani- Kulgam

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday addressed closing ceremony of Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan at Khudwani- Kulgam.

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “Addressed Closing Ceremony of Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan at Khudwani- Kulgam. This initiative marks a transformative step toward building a resilient, modern, and prosperous agricultural landscape in the Union Territory.”

“Our ultimate goal is to make every farmer in J&K UT a proud stakeholder in India’s journey toward becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047. We are committed to build a stronger farm economy, increasing rural employment opportunities and enhancing farmer’s income.” he added.

“Let us walk together towards a future where every field blooms with prosperity, every farmer thrives with dignity and every village becomes a symbol of development. With Sankalp (resolve) comes Shakti (strength) and with Shakti comes Vikas (development).”the post reads.