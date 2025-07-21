LG reviews ShriAmarnathjiYatra arrangements at Baltal Base Camp

Ganderbal, July 20:Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited the Baltal Base Camp to review the ongoing arrangements for the annual ShriAmarnathJiYatra.

During the visit, the Lieutenant Governor interacted with pilgrims and sought firsthand feedback on the facilities and services being provided. He inquired about key essentials such as accommodation, healthcare, food, sanitation, connectivity, and the overall Yatra experience.

Later, the LG chaired a high-level meeting with the Camp Director, senior officers of the district administration, police, and security agencies. The meeting focused on ensuring the smooth and safe movement of pilgrims and strengthening inter-departmental coordination for effective Yatra management.

He also took stock of the mud-slide preventive measures and infrastructure in place to handle any emergency situation. Other key areas reviewed included traffic regulation, on-spot registration, water and power supply, and communication systems.

Praising the joint efforts of all departments and agencies involved, LG Sinha said, “All stakeholders are working with utmost dedication to ensure that Baba AmarnathJi’s devotees have a smooth and safe pilgrimage.”

The annual pilgrimage to the holy Amarnath Cave Shrine continues amid tight security and elaborate arrangements, with lakhs of devotees expected to pay their obeisance this year.