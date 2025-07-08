LG reviews arrangements for yatra at Nunwan Base camp

SRINAGAR, JULY 07: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited the Nunwan Base Camp in Pahalgam to review the arrangements for the ongoingShriAmarnathJiYatra.

During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor interacted with pilgrims, service providers, langarsevadars, and sanitation workers, taking stock of the facilities available to the devotees. He commended the significant contributions of all stakeholders toward ensuring the smooth and successful conduct of the holy pilgrimage.

He also chaired a meeting with administrative and security officials to discuss measures implemented for the safe and hassle-free journey of the Baba Barfani devotees. Additionally, he reviewed the queue management system at the camp to enhance crowd control and pilgrim convenience.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Dr.Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor and CEO of the AmarnathJi Shrine Board; VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir; SyeedFakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag; and other senior officials from the District Administration, SASB, Police, and Security Forces.