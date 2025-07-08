Top Stories

LG reviews arrangements for yatra at Nunwan Base camp

Chairs meeting to ensure smooth conduct of ShriAmarnathJiYatra

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

SRINAGAR, JULY 07: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited the Nunwan Base Camp in Pahalgam to review the arrangements for the ongoingShriAmarnathJiYatra.

During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor interacted with pilgrims, service providers, langarsevadars, and sanitation workers, taking stock of the facilities available to the devotees. He commended the significant contributions of all stakeholders toward ensuring the smooth and successful conduct of the holy pilgrimage.

He also chaired a meeting with administrative and security officials to discuss measures implemented for the safe and hassle-free journey of the Baba Barfani devotees. Additionally, he reviewed the queue management system at the camp to enhance crowd control and pilgrim convenience.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Dr.Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor and CEO of the AmarnathJi Shrine Board; VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir; SyeedFakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag; and other senior officials from the District Administration, SASB, Police, and Security Forces.

Crackdown on social media terror conspiracy, anti-India propaganda: CIK raids five locations in Kashmir
Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi chairs high-level CCS meet on J&K Security
Reflect on values of tolerance & collective well-being: LG
Gear up for Assembly polls: Amit Shah to J&K BJP
Landslides trigger panic in Bandipora village, several families at risk
Share This Article
Previous Article Kashmir tourism is bouncing back: Union Minister Shekhawat
Next Article J&K must stand united against divisive forces: LG Sinha
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

J&K must stand united against divisive forces: LG Sinha
Top Stories
Kashmir tourism is bouncing back: Union Minister Shekhawat
Top Stories
J&K Police to procure 50 advanced mine detectors for anti-terror ops
Top Stories
Declare July 13 gazetted holiday to honour 1931 martyrs: Bukhari
Top Stories