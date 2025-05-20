Top Stories

LG reconstitutes Shri Amarnath Ji & Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Boards

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, May 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has reconstituted the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) and the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), appointing nine prominent individuals from various sectors to serve as members for a three-year term. The notifications confirming the reconstitution and nominations for both boards were issued by the Lieutenant Governor, who also holds the position of Chairman for both boards.
The newly reconstituted Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board includes the following members: Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Prof. Kailash Mehra Sadhu, K.K. Sharma, K.N. Rai, Mukesh Garg, Dr. Shailesh Raina, Dr. Simridhi Bindroo, Shri Suresh Haware, and Prof. Vishwamurti Shastri.
Similarly, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board will now be led by a distinguished set of individuals, including Sudha Murty, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj, Dr. Ashok Bhan (IPS, Retd.), Baleshwar Rai (IAS, Retd.), Gunjan Rana, Dr. K.K. Talwar, Kulbhushan Ahuja, Lalit Bhasin, and Suresh Kumar Sharma.
These reconstituted boards will play a crucial role in overseeing the administration, management, and development of the two revered pilgrimage sites, further ensuring their smooth operation and enhancing the overall experience for the devotees.

