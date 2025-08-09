LG Sinha Pays Tribute to Army Personnel Killed in Kulgam Anti-Terror Ops

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 09: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha paid tributes to the brave army personnel L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, who made supreme sacrifice in the ongoing operations against terrorists in Kulgam.

“I salute the indomitable courage of our brave hearts L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland. Their valour, grit & determination will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief.”