SRINAGAR, JULY 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tribute to Agniveer Lalit Kumar of 7 JAT Regiment, who laid down his life in the line of duty.

“I pay my heartfelt tributes to Agniveer Lalit Kumar, who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. The nation stands firmly with them, in this hour of grief,” the Lieutenant Governor said.