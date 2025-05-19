Top Stories

LG pays obeisance at Mata Zeashta Devi

Prays for the peace & prosperity of J&K UT

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, May 18: On the auspicious occasion of Zeashta Mata Jayanti, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid his obeisance to Maa Zeashta Devi at the Zeashta Devi Temple in Zeathyar, Srinagar.
The Lieutenant Governor sought Mata Zeashta’s blessings, praying for the well-being of all and for the peace and prosperity of the Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory.
He also interacted with the devotees present at the temple, extending his heartfelt greetings on this sacred occasion.
Members of the Zeashta Devi Prabandhak Committee, prominent citizens, and people from all walks of life attended the event.

Countdown to Amarnath yatra: Pahalgam’s shopkeepers ready!
MeT predicts  dry weather in Kashmir 
New industrial project to accelerate Aatmanirbhar J&K Mission: LG
Parents demand action against overpricing of textbooks 
Sonamarg tunnel to open new avenues for winter tourism in Kashmir: LG
Share This Article
Previous Article Synergy in action: Tri-services deliver calibrated blow to Pak terror camps
Next Article Army neutralises 42 unexploded shells along border villages in Poonch
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

No DGMO talks scheduled: Army
Top Stories
Army neutralises 42 unexploded shells along border villages in Poonch
Top Stories
Synergy in action: Tri-services deliver calibrated blow to Pak terror camps
Top Stories
J&K swelters under intense heatwave
Top Stories