LG pays obeisance at Mata Zeashta Devi

Srinagar, May 18: On the auspicious occasion of Zeashta Mata Jayanti, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid his obeisance to Maa Zeashta Devi at the Zeashta Devi Temple in Zeathyar, Srinagar.

The Lieutenant Governor sought Mata Zeashta’s blessings, praying for the well-being of all and for the peace and prosperity of the Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory.

He also interacted with the devotees present at the temple, extending his heartfelt greetings on this sacred occasion.

Members of the Zeashta Devi Prabandhak Committee, prominent citizens, and people from all walks of life attended the event.