LG pays homage to soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Srinagar, July 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid homage to the fallen heroes on the eve of “Kargil Vijay Diwas”.

In his message, the Lieutenant Governor recalled the magnificent heroism and the spirit of sacrifice of valiant jawans and officers of Armed Forces during India’s victory in ‘Operation Vijay’ in 1999, also known as Kargil War.

“On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I bow to our martyrs and salute their bravery, courage and sacrifice. Our heroes fought in the most inhospitable terrain in the world and conquered the enemy. The gallantry, valour and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers will inspire the generations to come,” the Lieutenant Governor said.