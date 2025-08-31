LG monitors rescue operations in Reasi&Ramban

Follow us on

SRINAGAR, AUG30:Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has closely monitored the ongoing rescue and relief operations in the aftermath of the devastating cloudburst and rain-triggered landslides in the Reasi and Ramban districts. The tragic incidents have led to significant loss of life and widespread damage.

Expressing his deep sorrow, the Lieutenant Governor extended heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. He assured that every possible effort would be made to provide aid and assistance to those affected by the calamities.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Lieutenant Governor Sinha shared his anguish: “Anguished by the cloudburst and rain-triggered landslides in Reasi and Ramban. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to Senior Officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected.”

The administration has been working round-the-clock, with senior officials on the ground overseeing the rescue efforts to reach the affected areas and assist the survivors.