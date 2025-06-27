LG meets pol leaders, discusses preparations for SANJY

Srinagar, June 26:Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday convened a high-level meeting with leaders of various political parties at Raj Bhawan, Srinagar, to review preparations for the annual ShriAmarnathJiYatra, which is scheduled to commence on July 3.

The Lieutenant Governor briefed the leaders on the extensive arrangements put in place by the ShriAmarnathJi Shrine Board, civil administration, J&K Police, and security forces to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage.

“With the blessings of Baba Amarnath and the significant improvements in infrastructure and services, this year’s Yatra promises to be spiritually fulfilling and memorable. It also signals a new chapter for Jammu and Kashmir,” LG Sinha said.

Prominent political figures present at the meeting included former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah; BJP leaders Sat Sharma, Dr.Nirmal Singh, and Kavinder Gupta; Congress leaders Tara Chand and Ghulam Ahmad Mir; National Conference representatives Showkat Ahmad Mir and Jagdish Singh Azad; CPI(M) leader Mohammad YousufTarigami; SajadGani Lone of the J&K Peoples Conference; Syed Mohammad AltafBukhari of the J&K Apni Party; Iltija Mufti of the PDP; and Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen Shah of the J&K People’s Democratic Front.

He welcomed the suggestions put forth by the political leaders and urged their cooperation to make the pilgrimage more convenient and seamless for devotees.

“All political leaders are part of the Jammu and Kashmir family. The AmarnathYatra is our shared socio-cultural responsibility. We must come together with a collective resolve to welcome every pilgrim and ensure the Yatra’s success,” he said.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other senior leaders present at the meeting pledged full support for the Yatra and underscored its significance for both the cultural identity and the economy of the region.

“ShriAmarnathJiYatra is deeply woven into Jammu and Kashmir’s composite culture and is vital for the livelihood of thousands. Ensuring its smooth and secure conduct is a collective obligation,” the leaders jointly stated.

They also appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to extend their traditional hospitality and actively participate in supporting the pilgrimage.

Condemning the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the leaders said the widespread public condemnation of the incident—cutting across political lines—had sent a clear message that violence has no place in the Valley. “The people of Kashmir have stood united against terrorism, reaffirming the values of peace and harmony,” they said.