LG Manoj Sinha reviews Amarnath Yatra arrangements at Nunwan Base Camp

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited the Nunwan Base Camp in Pahalgam to review the preparedness and arrangements for the smooth conduct of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

During the visit, the Lieutenant Governor inaugurated a newly constructed foot overbridge at the camp, aimed at facilitating the seamless movement of pilgrims. The foot overbridge is expected to significantly enhance the efficiency of security checks and reduce the waiting time for devotees heading toward the holy cave.

Speaking on the occasion, LG Sinha said, “The foot overbridge will not only help manage pilgrim flow effectively but also ensure a safer and more organized movement, particularly during peak hours.”

He reiterated the administration’s commitment to providing all necessary facilities to the yatris and emphasized coordination among all stakeholder agencies to ensure a safe, smooth, and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage.

The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is scheduled to begin soon, and final touches are being given to infrastructural, medical, logistical, and security arrangements across all base camps and en route locations.