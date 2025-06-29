BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

LG Manoj Sinha reviews Amarnath Yatra arrangements at Nunwan Base Camp

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited the Nunwan Base Camp in Pahalgam to review the preparedness and arrangements for the smooth conduct of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

During the visit, the Lieutenant Governor inaugurated a newly constructed foot overbridge at the camp, aimed at facilitating the seamless movement of pilgrims. The foot overbridge is expected to significantly enhance the efficiency of security checks and reduce the waiting time for devotees heading toward the holy cave.

Speaking on the occasion, LG Sinha said, “The foot overbridge will not only help manage pilgrim flow effectively but also ensure a safer and more organized movement, particularly during peak hours.”

He reiterated the administration’s commitment to providing all necessary facilities to the yatris and emphasized coordination among all stakeholder agencies to ensure a safe, smooth, and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage.

The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is scheduled to begin soon, and final touches are being given to infrastructural, medical, logistical, and security arrangements across all base camps and en route locations.

Atishi resigns as Delhi Chief Minister
One killed, 5 others injured in Doda road accident
Search operations underway in Udhampur a day after encounter with terrorists
Residential house damaged in fire mishap in Rajbagh
Supreme Court pulls up J&K Govt for failure to enforce rule regulating ads of AYUSH medicines
Share This Article
Previous Article Police conducts raid at Ladhoo Pampore in connection with terror related case
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Police conducts raid at Ladhoo Pampore in connection with terror related case
Breaking Kashmir
“Justice was denied, Stories untold”: LG Sinha meets families of terror victims in Kashmir
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News Kashmir
Russia launches fresh attacks on Eastern Ukraine
Breaking World
No Coaching Centre to operate without registration: DSEK
Breaking Education Kashmir