LG Manoj Sinha releases Patriotic Song “Jai Kashmir” celebrating unity Post-370

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today released the patriotic and inspirational song titled “Jai Kashmir – From 370 to Unity, A Tribute to Vision, Courage, and Progress”, at Raj Bhawan. The song was penned and composed by Dr. Mohammad Shuaib Zahoor.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated Dr. Mohammad Shuaib Zahoor and his team for dedicating the song to the spirit of unity, development, and transformation in Jammu and Kashmir post-abrogation of Article 370.

The song celebrates national integrity, and honours the tireless efforts of the Lieutenant Governor-led UT Administration, under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, in laying the foundation of a brighter future for the region.