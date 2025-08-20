Sports

LG Manoj Sinha meets Khelo India Water Sports Festival Mascot

Over 800 athletes, officials from 28 States, UTs will be participating in Rowing, Canoeing & Kayaking

RK News
Srinagar, Aug 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday met the Mascot of Khelo India Water Sports Festival. A statement issued here said that the Lieutenant Governor extended his best wishes to the Sports Authority of India (SAI), J&K Sports Council and all the participating players and officials of the three-day Khelo India Water Sports Festival, scheduled to be held from August 21 to 23 at the iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar. The event is conceived as a celebration of Jammu Kashmir’s culture and ecology. The Mascot of the Khelo India Water Sports Festival is inspired by the Himalayan Kingfisher, which reflects adventure, energy and profound connect to the nature.More than 800 athletes and officials from 28 States and UTs will be participating in Competitive sports events of rowing, canoeing and kayaking. The Water Sports Festival will also feature demonstration events like water skiing, dragon boat and shikara race.  Sarmad Hafeez, Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare, Nuzhat Gul Secretary J&K Sports Council, Mamta Shree Ojha, Director, Khelo India Games, SAI and officials of Sports Authority of India and J&K Sports Council were present on the occasion at Raj Bhawan.

