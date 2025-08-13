LG Manoj Sinha honours Palhallan’s Mehak Mushtaq for Completing 79 km Cycle Rally

Srinagar, August 12: Mehak Mushtaq, a determined young girl from Palhallan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district the first senior female cyclist of Jammu and Kashmir, completed a 79-kilometre cycle rally from Bandipora to Humhama, Srinagar.As per a statement issued here, the rally, organised to promote sports and endurance cycling in the region, witnessed participation from several seasoned cyclists. Mehak stood out for her exceptional performance and resilience throughout the challenging route. At the closing ceremony, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir presented Mehak with a special award in recognition of her achievement and contribution to women’s participation in sports. Speaking on the occasion, Mehak said her success was dedicated to all the girls of Jammu and Kashmir, sending a message that with hard work, dedication, and perseverance, no goal is out of reach. Sports experts hailed her as an inspiration for the youth.