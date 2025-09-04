BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

LG Manoj Sinha hails J&K Universities, Institutes for remarkable performance in NIRF 2025 Rankings

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday congratulated universities and higher education institutions of Jammu and Kashmir for their impressive performance in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, calling it a reflection of the transformative efforts to create world-class centres of teaching and research in the Union Territory.

In the latest rankings, the University of Kashmir secured the 34th position, while the University of Jammu was placed at 51st in the Universities category. In Agriculture & Allied Sectors, SKUAST-Kashmir achieved the 7th rank and SKUAST-Jammu the 23rd. Under the State Public Universities category, the University of Kashmir stood at 8th and the University of Jammu at 21st.

Institutions of national repute from the UT also made their mark — IIT Jammu, NIT Srinagar and IIM Jammu figured among the top 100 institutes in Engineering and Management, while SMVDU secured a spot in the top 25 for Architecture.

Describing the outcome as “a commendable achievement,” LG Sinha said, “This is a testament to our collective resolve and commitment towards building institutions of excellence in Jammu and Kashmir. I congratulate all universities and institutes for this remarkable accomplishment.”

