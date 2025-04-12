Breaking

LG Manoj Sinha Greets people on Baisakhi

Jammu, Mar 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addresses the inaugural ceremony of 'Goonj-2024' a multi-genre mega festival hosted by University of Jammu, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Jammu, April 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, which will be celebrated on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

In his message, the Lieutenant Governor has said: “On the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, I convey my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all.

It is a pious occasion to express our deep gratitude to ‘Annadata’ farmers and honour their invaluable contribution to the progress of the nation.

Baisakhi holds profound historical and spiritual significance, marking the foundation of the Khalsa Panth by the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Sahib Ji. On this sacred day, let us resolve to uphold the principles of selfless service, righteousness, courage, unity, equality and devotion exemplified by Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

May Baisakhi this year usher in peace, prosperity and happiness for all”.

