Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has condoled the death of two Government teachers Shri Jagdev Singh and Shri ⁠Sanjay Kumar, due to an unfortunate incident of flash-flood in Ramban.

In a condolence message, the Lieutenant Governor has said: “The news of the death of two Government teachers due to unfortunate incident of flash-flood in Ramban is saddening. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear this irreparable loss”.