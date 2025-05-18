LG Manoj Sinha approves major hike in ex-gratia under SRE scheme

Srinagar, May 17: In a significant decision aimed at strengthening support for victims of terrorism and civil unrest, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has approved a substantial increase in ex-gratia relief under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme.

The enhanced compensation covers civilians, government employees, ex-servicemen of the police, magistrates on duty, and Village Defence Guards (VDGs), and comes in addition to the existing Central Government scheme that provides ₹5 lakh for death or permanent disability due to terrorist violence.

Under the revised policy, the ex-gratia relief in the event of a civilian’s death has been increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh—a 250 per cent enhancement. For cases involving permanent disability, the compensation has been doubled from ₹75,000 to ₹1.5 lakh. Ex-servicemen from the police force will also see a marked rise in support, with the ex-gratia for death going up from ₹2 lakh to ₹4 lakh, and compensation for permanent disability increasing from ₹75,000 to ₹1.5 lakh.

Magistrates on duty who become victims of violence will now receive ₹5 lakh in case of death, up from the earlier ₹2 lakh. The compensation for permanent disability in such cases has also been revised to ₹1.5 lakh. Similarly, Village Defence Guards will now be entitled to ₹2.5 lakh in case of death and ₹1.5 lakh for permanent disability, reflecting the administration’s recognition of their critical role in ensuring community security.

Perhaps the most significant enhancement comes in the case of government employees who lose their lives while on duty due to acts of violence. The ex-gratia in such instances has been increased fivefold—from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh. For those suffering permanent disability, the amount has been revised from ₹75,000 to ₹1.5 lakh.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha paid rich tributes to the civilians and personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation. He said that despite being subjected to cross-border terrorism for decades, India’s resolve remains unshaken. Referring to recent developments, he stated that Operation Sindoor has redrawn the lines of engagement, moving the nation from a position of deterrence to one of direct action.

“Pakistan will have to pay a very heavy price for any future misadventure,” the Lieutenant Governor warned. “Our response will be visible and forceful.”

At the same time, Sinha emphasised that the welfare of the people who contribute to Jammu and Kashmir’s internal security remains a top priority. “We are focusing equally on the well-being of the individuals who are playing an essential role in maintaining internal peace and supporting holistic development across the Union Territory,” he said. “It is my firm commitment to ensure that the next of kin of martyred citizens, ex-policemen, VDGs, and government employees live a life of comfort and dignity.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Civilian death relief increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh

• Civilian disability compensation doubled to ₹1.5 lakh

• Ex-policemen’s death relief raised from ₹2 lakh to ₹4 lakh

• Magistrates on duty to receive ₹5 lakh in case of death

• VDGs’ death compensation enhanced to ₹2.5 lakh

• Govt employees’ death relief hiked fivefold to ₹5 lakh

• All disability reliefs revised to ₹1.5 lakh across categories

• Enhancements are in addition to ₹5 lakh under central scheme