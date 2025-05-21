LG Manoj Sinha announces Govt Job to closest kin of Pakistan Shelling victims

Poonch, May 21: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today visited Poonch and met the grieving family members who lost their loved ones due to unprovoked shelling by Pakistan.

The Lieutenant Governor announced Government job to the closest kin of Pakistan shelling victims. He said, ex-gratia and other reliefs have been provided and Government of India is committed for further necessary assistance.

“The proper rehabilitation of affected families is my top priority. The J&K administration, under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, is committed to ensuring proper rehabilitation, enhanced border infrastructure, and security for the residents of border areas.

We are significantly expanding our efforts to construct individual and community bunkers across Jammu Kashmir, under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE),” the Lieutenant Governor said.

During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor paid obeisance at Gurudwara Dera Santpura Nangali Sahib and interacted with the citizens.

He lauded the residents of Poonch, civil society members and all the communities for their display of courage and social harmony.

“Pakistan had shown its cowardice by targeting sacred Gurudwara Dera Santpura Nangali Sahib. In its despicable act, the terrorist country Pakistan had also targeted temple and mosque. By firing and heavy shelling on our sacred sites, terror state Pakistan had tried to damage our social fabric.

I salute the people of Poonch. Their courage provided moral strength to our brave Soldiers. We are proud of our citizens, Sikh Community, who stand united against adversary’s conspiracy to divide the society on religious lines,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also reiterated the resolve of Government of India, J&K Administration and Armed Forces for exemplary action against terrorism and those trying to divide the people on religious and sectarian lines.

He said the people are witnessing that under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister, every section of society is strengthened and India’s unbeatable prowess is shining globally.

Later, the Lieutenant Governor visited the Dungus area affected due to shelling, and also took stock of the situation during a meeting with senior administrative and district officials at Poonch.

The Lieutenant Governor directed for necessary measures to ensure restoration of all essential services and supplies and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) to the Divisional Commissioner’s Office and the Chief Secretary’s Office.

He further instructed for taking comprehensive assessment for requirements and construction of bunkers, upgradation of medical services at District hospital and strengthening Civil Defence system.

The Lieutenant Governor also appreciated the local administration and security forces for their prompt and responsive measures for the safety and rehabilitation of affected families. The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Chief Secretary, Shri Atal Dulloo; IG Jammu, Shri Bhim Sen Tuti; Divisional Commissioner, Shri Ramesh Kumar; Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Shri Vikas Kundal and other senior officials.