SEOVideo LG Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah participates in Tiranga rally in Srinagar Last updated: August 12, 2025 8:16 pm RK Online Desk Published: August 12, 2025 Share 0 Min Read SHARE Asia’s largest Tulip Garden opens to public in Srinagar J&K CM Omar Abdullah saddened over loss of lives in Srinagar’s Tengpora road accident Waheed Para alleges selective targeting in Sonamarg, claims valid permits ignored, demolitions rise JK CM Omar Abdullah Announces relief & rehabilitation support to Rainawari Fire Victims Sakina Itoo Inaugurates Dialysis Unit & OPD Block at CHC Mandi Fulfilling Long-Pending Public Demand TAGGED:Chief Minister Omar AbdullahLg SinhaTiranga Rally Sign Up For Daily NewsletterBe keep up! Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time. Share This Article Facebook Whatsapp Whatsapp Copy Link Print Previous Article Shortage of jail staff in J&K grossly exaggerated; Prisons Department issues clarification Next Article CM Omar Abdullah interacts with ICAI members at its 445th Council Meeting in Pahalgam Leave a Comment Leave a Comment Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Stay Connected1MFollowersLike262kFollowersFollowInstagramFollow234kSubscribersSubscribeGoogle NewsFollowLatest News Night curfew imposed in Samba border areas for enhanced security Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News August 12, 2025 CM Omar Abdullah interacts with ICAI members at its 445th Council Meeting in Pahalgam Breaking Kashmir August 12, 2025 Shortage of jail staff in J&K grossly exaggerated; Prisons Department issues clarification Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News August 12, 2025 DC Pulwama Dr. Basharat Qayoom leads Grand Tiranga Rally from Sports Stadium to Women’s College SEO Video August 12, 2025 SearchSearch Recent Posts Night curfew imposed in Samba border areas for enhanced security CM Omar Abdullah interacts with ICAI members at its 445th Council Meeting in Pahalgam LG Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah participates in Tiranga rally in Srinagar Shortage of jail staff in J&K grossly exaggerated; Prisons Department issues clarification DC Pulwama Dr. Basharat Qayoom leads Grand Tiranga Rally from Sports Stadium to Women’s College Recent Comments