LG joins yoga enthusiasts to celebrate Int’l Day of Yoga 2025

Srinagar, June 21:Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha joined yoga enthusiasts in Srinagar today to participate in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, performing asanas as part of the Common Yoga Protocol session. The event marked yet another milestone in the Union Territory’s growing embrace of wellness and holistic living.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor emphasized the significance of yoga in today’s high-stress, fast-paced world. “Yoga reduces stress and enhances quality of life. Its importance in modern times is immeasurable,” he said.

Referring to this year’s theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” LG Sinha highlighted yoga’s role in achieving mental, physical, and spiritual balance. “This ancient Indian tradition ensures harmony within the individual and in society. It aligns the body, mind, and spirit, fostering a holistic approach to health for humanity,” he remarked.

The Lieutenant Governor urged people across Jammu and Kashmir to incorporate yoga into their daily routines and inspire others to do the same. “Practicing yoga daily is a step toward a happier, healthier life. Let us work together to build a society grounded in wellness, peace, and positivity,” he appealed.