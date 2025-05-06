LG inspects ongoing construction at SASB office complex

Srinagar, May 05: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today conducted an on-site inspection and reviewed the ongoing construction work of the Office and Yatri Niwas of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board at Pantha Chowk, Srinagar.

During the visit, the Lieutenant Governor assessed the progress of the project and stressed the importance of its timely completion. Officials informed him that construction of four floors has been completed, while the remaining two floors are expected to be finished by the end of June.

The Lieutenant Governor interacted with officials on-site and directed them to expedite the remaining work to ensure improved facilities for the pilgrims.

He was accompanied by Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor and CEO of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; along with other senior officials.