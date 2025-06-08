LG inaugurates Kathua waterfront, dedicates the landmark urban rejuvenation initiative to the people of Kathua

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Kathua Waterfront and dedicated the landmark urban rejuvenation project to the people of Kathua.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor congratulated the District Administration Kathua for providing a unique public space that will foster community interaction and cultural activities in the beautiful and historical city of Kathua.

He said, the 1200-meter stretch along Kathua Canal in the heart of the city will shape urban landscape, economy, and social fabric and enhance the city’s identity and livability.

“Kathua Waterfront blends recreation, wellness, and community interaction—marking a significant step toward enhancing the quality of life in the city. The Walking track, Restaurants and Cafes, Yoga Spots will become a new social and cultural hub and it will play a key role in supporting environmental sustainability,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the J&K Administration is resolved to bring about a transformative change in the urban landscape.

“While providing basic amenities across UT and implementing the policies related to urban rejuvenation in the cities, I have always emphasised that every infrastructure should become the foundation of a strong future of our towns and villages.

Smart City is all about smart and responsible citizens. I want other cities to have healthy competition with each other and strive to continuously improve quality of life of citizens with such infrastructure which will become a bustling destination for tourism in the future.

I have directed the officials to ensure that Urban Rejuvenation projects are sustainable, provide green spaces to citizens, improve biodiversity and empower the cities to tackle the challenges of climate change,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor noted that the Kathua Waterfront has provided direct employment to around 150 individuals. Among these, most of the beneficiaries are our Nari Shakti and I am happy that this mission of urban rejuvenation has also ensured women empowerment, he added.

The Lieutenant Governor, while speaking on the occasion, also shared the earnest efforts made by the UT administration to build resilient infrastructure, while preserving the values and unique identity of cities and villages of Jammu Kashmir.

“Every city and every village have soul. It has a unique cultural identity. It shapes and nurtures the personality of the citizens and gives them hope and new aspirations. Therefore, it is necessary to ensure balanced and inclusive development.

Today, when I look at the network of physical infrastructure in Jammu division, I feel happy that we have been successful to a large extent in fulfilling the aspirations of the people

I wish that the work of developing and modernising every town and village in Jammu division continues unhindered and every citizen is able to achieve their goals and fulfil their dreams,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He further asked the district administration to identify the rural areas in the district for the Rotary club’s Surgical camp.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor also inaugurated the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Kathua and flagged off the Bicycle Rally to mark the occasion.

Designed to cater to all age groups, the multifunctional public space features dedicated walking, cycling, and skating tracks, along with yoga spots and a food street housing 15 restaurants and cafes. The waterfront project prioritizes urban aesthetics and community well-being. The improved sanitation infrastructure, including soakage pits and upgraded water supply systems, also ensures environmental sustainability.

Col. Mahan Singh (Retd.) Chairman, DDC Kathua; Members of Legislative Assembly- Dr Bharat Bhushan, Shri Rajiv Jasrotia, Shri Darshan Singh, Dr Rameshwar Singh; Shri Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Shri Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; Dr Rakesh Minhas, Deputy Commissioner Kathua, senior officials of police and civil administration, youth and people in large number were present.