LG hands over job assurance letter to Martyred ADDC Rajouri’s daughter

RK News
JAMMU, July 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met MareesaThapa andMeenakshiKundanThapa, daughter and wife of the late Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Rajouri, who was martyred during unprovoked shelling by Pakistan.

In a solemn gesture of support and respect, the Lieutenant Governor handed over a job assurance letter toMareesaThapa, assuring her appointment as Assistant Law Officer upon completion of her studies.

Expressing his deep condolences, Sinha conveyed his solidarity with the bereaved family and reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Jammu and Kashmir Administration to extend every possible assistance and support.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, was also present during the meeting at Raj Bhawan.

