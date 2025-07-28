BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

LG hands over Job Assurance letter to daughter of ADDC Rajouri, Raj Kumar Thapa martyred during unprovoked shelling by Pakistan

RK Online Desk
JAMMU, JULY 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met Ms. Mareesa Thapa, daughter and Smt. Meenakshi Kundan Thapa, wife of ADDC Rajouri, Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, who was martyred during unprovoked shelling by Pakistan in Rajouri.

The Lieutenant Governor handed over an assurance letter to the daughter of the martyr ADDC that she will be appointed as an Assistant Law Officer after completion of her studies.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed his solidarity with the family of Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa and reaffirmed the commitment of the Administration to providing all possible assistance.

Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu was also present on the occasion at Raj Bhawan.

